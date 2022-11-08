US Bancorp DE Invests $128,000 in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.38% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

CDTX stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 536.78% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

