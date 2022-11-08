TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

