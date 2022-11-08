TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HilleVax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth $32,000.

HilleVax Stock Up 0.7 %

HLVX opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37. HilleVax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HilleVax Profile

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.16). Equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

