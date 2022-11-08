TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.04. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.