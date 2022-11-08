TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $296,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Westlake by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,626,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Westlake Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

