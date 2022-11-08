TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $296,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Westlake by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,626,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Westlake
In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Westlake Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.
Westlake Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
