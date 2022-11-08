TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $258,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 56.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

