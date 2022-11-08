TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $258,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 56.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $49.11.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
