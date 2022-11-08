TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Park Aerospace worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 848,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 1.6 %

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.64. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

