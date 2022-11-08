TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $242,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

