TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $15.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

