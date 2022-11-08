State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Shake Shack worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pariax LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack Stock Down 6.0 %

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $91.36. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.