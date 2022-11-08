State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,962 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ziff Davis worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $151,111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $142,930,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Insider Activity

Ziff Davis Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $134.99.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.