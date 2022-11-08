State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.21 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Itron worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $78.55.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.