State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 497.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

