State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,326 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Gentherm worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Gentherm by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.