SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 91,629 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

