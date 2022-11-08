Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.82.

NYSE PEN opened at $178.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.41. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock worth $1,626,793 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Penumbra by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Penumbra by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

