OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of OrganiGram worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 399.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

OrganiGram Stock Down 1.1 %

OrganiGram Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.75. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.