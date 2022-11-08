Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 244 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %

CE opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

