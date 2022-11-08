Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CBRE Group decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.