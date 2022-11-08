Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after buying an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,274,000 after buying an additional 390,087 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $6,860,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $4,696,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 252,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

