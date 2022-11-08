Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

