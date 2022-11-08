Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 238.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Workiva Price Performance

WK opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $163.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

