Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 37,411 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 321.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 96,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 940,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $41,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $171.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.88 million. On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

