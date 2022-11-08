Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,444,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,036 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

