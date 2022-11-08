Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.