Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,956 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

