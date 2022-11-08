Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,283 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Twilio

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

