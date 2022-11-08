Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Franchise Group worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $977.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

FRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

