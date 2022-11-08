Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Universal Display by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 253,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,728 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 3.2 %

OLED stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

