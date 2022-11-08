Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 160 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 148.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,085 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,759 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $4,982,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

