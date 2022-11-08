Fifth Third Bancorp Has $34,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.36. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

