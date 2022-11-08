Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,608 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,608 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Okta worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 354,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

