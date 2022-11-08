Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.