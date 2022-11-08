Comerica Bank Sells 700 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after acquiring an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,067 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,099,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 110,157 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NOG opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $766,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.