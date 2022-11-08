Comerica Bank Sells 39,180 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,180 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.27% of EVI Industries worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,630,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries Stock Performance

EVI Industries stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. EVI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $38.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

EVI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.