Comerica Bank Purchases 264 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ryanair

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.