Comerica Bank Invests $279,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 99,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

