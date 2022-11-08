Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,641.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 229,123 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.04 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

