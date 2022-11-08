argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in argenx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in argenx by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 1.1 %

argenx stock opened at $362.30 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx Company Profile

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.