argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in argenx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in argenx by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
argenx Stock Down 1.1 %
argenx stock opened at $362.30 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.