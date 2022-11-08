Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,177 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

