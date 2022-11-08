Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 241,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $5,232,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 13,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average of $150.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

