AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2,173.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

