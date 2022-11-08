AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,237 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

