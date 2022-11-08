AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $31,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.