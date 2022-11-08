5,900 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 138,413 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEIX stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

CEIX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

