166,915 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of First BanCorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FBP stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

