VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.80% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHYD. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 182,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

