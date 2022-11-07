Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,015 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Equitable by 32.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,472 shares of company stock worth $6,639,565. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

