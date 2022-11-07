Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE KNSL opened at $324.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.77. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,227. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

