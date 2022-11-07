US Bancorp DE Has $193,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

